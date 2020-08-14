Skip to Content
today at 8:40 am
Published 8:43 am

193 firefighters join battle at Bear Creek Fire

bear creek fire 8-14 usfs
USFS
Firefighters were able to conduct burnout operations and use aviation resources to stop the advance of the fire once it came out of the timber into lighter fuels in the Everson Creek drainage.

DILLON, Montana (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bear Creek Fire, burning on Lemhi Pass, about 29 miles east of Salmon, was estimated at 4,200 acres Friday morning.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest says a Norther Rockies Type 2 fire team took command of the fire Thursday.   Eight helicopters, two fixed-wing water scooping airplanes, four ground crews, and five engines using 193 firefighters, altogether, are fighting the fire.

The northern flank of the fire was the most active and fire burned out a pocket of heavy fuel overnight in the South Fork of Everson Creek.

Crews are working to improve existing fire line on the east side of the fire, where a possible burn out is being considered to remove residual, unburned fuels.  Air operations will relocate closer to the actual fire.

The fire is burning in heavy timber fuels that are continuing to dry out, due to low relative humidity. The area has poor access and there is a lack of water in the immediate area.

