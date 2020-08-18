Local student wins national selection from Google

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Woodland Hills Elementary student, Hailey Bateman, is the Idaho state winner for the Doodle for Google competition.

Hailey's doodle was selected from thousand of entries. Her doodle was chosen as the state winner along with 54 other state and territory winners from across the country.

Google will now invite the public to vote for their favorite doodle to determine which students will go on to become one of the five national finalists.

Voting begins August 17 through August 21 here. Once on the link, click on Grades 6-7, then Idaho.

The national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package toward the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

This is the 12th annual Doodle for Google competition.