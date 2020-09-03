Power outage affects west side of Idaho Falls

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE: The cause of the outage was believed to be a blown fuse on a power pole. Power has been restored to almost all customers affected, except for those in the immediate area of the affected power pole.

Idaho Falls Power is investigating a power outage that is affecting most of the west side of the city.



Firefighters were called to investigate an electrical hazard on the 700 block of Hansen Avenue.



An IFP crew has been dispatched to ascertain the cause of the outage and restore power.

This story will be updated as more information is available.