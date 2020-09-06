Man faces multiple charges after brief crime spree

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Police say Marco Leal, 23, faces multiple felony charges after a robbery, crash and foot chase in Idaho Falls Sunday.

Idaho Falls Police were called at 4:30 p.m. to a burglary in progress on Skyline Drive.

The caller said a man was seen stealing a rifle from their vehicle, then leaving the scene in a gray Dodge Stratus.

The car was struck by a second vehicle as it ran from police through a red light at Broadway and Utah. The two occupants of the second vehicle had minor injuries.

The suspect then ran away and jumped into the nearby canal. He floated downstream to an area south of the Spring Hill Suites, where police fished him out of the water.

The stolen rifle was found in the vehicle, along with a loaded handgun.

Leal was arrested for burglary, grand theft, eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and multiple outstanding warrants. All are felony charges.