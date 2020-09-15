Governor extends Wyoming health order

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming’s public health orders have been extended an additional two weeks through September 30. Governor Mark Gordon announced one change, now permitting close-contact group activity sports in all settings.



Gordon said he wanted to see the impacts of the Labor Day holiday and reopening of K-12 schools before taking additional steps.



The governor reduced restrictions on outdoor gatherings in August and outdoor contact sports began then. There were some issues identified as a result, and health officials continue to evaluate the situation and take some specific steps as needed.



“Wyoming has really held its own; Schools are open and sports are being played on Fridays and Saturdays,” Governor Gordon said. “We want to be careful to avoid going backwards and losing the high ground we hold. Steady progress beats the alternative, which would be devastating to our businesses, our schools and our citizens.”



State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said procedures implemented by public school districts have been largely successful in limiting spread of the virus. Social distancing and mask usage have been effective in preventing widespread outbreaks. No Wyoming school buildings have had to close.



Wyoming has averaged 31 new cases per day. The percentage of COVID-19 tests with positive result is 2.1 You can review the state’s updated health orders here.