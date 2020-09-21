Officials try to calm mask face-offs

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello Police and businessmen are calling for civility after conflicts with customers over the use of face masks.



In a joint statement, Police Chief Roger Schei and Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce President Matt Hunter point out that businesses are free to set the conditions for a customer to enter or receive service at their establishment. Businesses are within their rights to ask patrons to leave if they do not follow the business’ terms.



“As a business owner or manager, you have rights as to how you’d like your business to operate,” said Hunter. “No business owner, manager, or employee is required to take any type of abuse from a potential customer. If you or your employees are being subjected to any abuse, call the Pocatello Police Department.”

People who do not follow a business’ rules can be trespassed from the property. Business owners and managers are asked to call 911 in emergencies.



“We understand the stress everyone is under right now and remind everyone to be courteous, respectful, kind, and patient during these times,” said Chief Roger Schei.

Schei encouraged people to either accept a business’ rules or find another business to patronize.