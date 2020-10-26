Bonneville’s DMV office to be closed Tues., Wed.; Appointments only starting Nov. 2

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Motor Vehicle Office will be closed Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October 28 to implement new computer updates.

The office plans to reopen on Thursday, October 29th. No appointment needed.

Starting Monday, November 2, you will need to make an appointment if you want to apply or renew your vehicle registrations, your driver's license, or any other motor vehicle business at the Bonneville County Annex building.

Managers said there is not enough space to provide social distancing in their building. With the cold temperatures and with the number of people they serve, it hard to keep people safe. Many times people have had to wait in line outside.

They suggest you use the state's DMV website to do many of the transactions. You can find it at https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/.

People can also mail in their registration renewals via notices from ITD sent to them by mail, they said.

The Concealed Weapons Permit and Sex Offender Registry Offices inside of the Drivers License office will continue to be open for walk in traffic, they said.

To make an appointment, you can call their offices.

Bonneville County Motor Vehicle Department - 208-529-1350, ext. 1330

Bonneville County Drivers License Department - 208-529-1374



