Police search for armed robbery suspects

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police are looking for suspects involved in the robbery of a Mormon Church missionary at knifepoint.

Police were called to 333 Woodruff, near Winco, at around 8:45 p.m. Friday to investigate a disturbance and armed robbery.

Witnesses said two people in a dark red or maroon Dodge Durango with a luggage rack on top got involved in an argument with the driver of a second vehicle in the Winco parking lot.

Two males exited the Durango and approached the second vehicle. One of the men threatened the second driver with a knife and demanded his cell phone.

The Durango then drove toward the 1st Street exit near Family Dollar and stopped there.

Witnesses said two Missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were walking on 1st Street when one one man got out of the Durango, threatened them with a knife, and demanded a backpack one of them was carrying.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle, which speed west on 1st Street.

The suspect was described as a man with a dark-colored goatee in his late 20's or early 30's. He was wearing dark clothing and a black hoody with the hood up. Witnesses believed the driver was male, but couldn't offer a description.

Police say the two suspects may have also been involved in an earlier incident at Dillard's department store. The men were attempting to steal clothing before escaping in an SUV of similar description.

Police are asking anyone who owns a business with security cameras in the area of the crimes to check and see if there is any evidence of the SUV between 8:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. November 27, Friday. If so, they are asked to contact Idaho Falls Police.

Anyone with information about the incidents should also call Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200. It can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.