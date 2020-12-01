Suspect charged in armed robbery

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A 33-year old Ammon man was arraigned in Bonneville County Magistrate Court Monday in connection with the armed robbery of a Mormon Missionary in Idaho Falls Friday night.

Spencer Jeffrey Russell Blanchette was being held in the Bonneville County Jail on $35,000 bond. He will face a preliminary hearing December 11.

He was accused in court charging documents of using force to steal a backpack. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 5 years up to life in prison, $50,000 fine, $5,000 compensatory fine, and restitution.

According to court documents, Blanchette approached the victim with a knife in his hand, said he knew the victim had drugs and demanded they give them to him.

He then got into a Dodge Durango and left the scene with the driver. Police found the vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of 2nd Street. The driver told police he did not know Blanchette robbed the missionary.

At the jail, Blanchette was also questioned about another incident. Police are investigating allegations that Blanchette had entered a retail store earlier that night with the intent of stealing merchandise.

