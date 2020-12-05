Federal fugitive in custody

Local News

The manhunt for a wanted federal fugitive ended at around 1 a.m. Saturday after a vehicle and foot chase.

The U.S. Marshal's Service and Pocatello Police spotted 46-year-old Matthew James Wright and another man in a stolen pickup in the 200 block of Jefferson. The truck sped away when police attempted to pull it over.

The pickup crashed into two parked cars on Davis Street and the two men attempted to run away. Wright was taken into custody at that time. He is being held in the Bannock County Jail.

The second man is still at large.

Wright will likely face additional federal charges.

