Ft. Hall to back up face mask order with penalties

FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Business Council has approved a face mask mandate for the Fort Hall Reservation. It is effective immediately.

The Business Council stated it believes increased penalties are necessary to ensure health directives are followed.

Face masks are required in all public places and businesses, including restaurants and bars. To comply, a face mask must fit snugly around the nose and mouth. The only exception is for persons under the age of 2 or those who have trouble beathing and cannot remove a mask without assistance.

The resolution says the mandate is espcially aimed at protecting those at high risk to COVID-19, including people over the age of 65 and people with compromised health or medical concerns.

The Ft. Hall community is currently experiencing a test positivity rate of 30%, blamed on uncontrolled community spread of the virus.

Some of those who have the virus may experience few or no symptoms, but can still unknowingly pass it on to others.

Any Tribal or business employee or representative may enforce the regulation and those who fail to comply may be removed from a business or public place, could be found in trespass, and subject to remedies available in Tribal Law and Order Code.

