Vallow/Daybell Prosecutor refutes defense allegations

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Special Prosecutor Rob Wood is calling for an expedited court hearing on two motions filed against him this week by attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. The couple are separately accused of numerous charges related to the disappearance and deaths of Vallow's two children.



In a separate motion, Wood calls on the court to prohibit defense attorneys from releasing any defense exhibits to the news media or other publications, or to make any comment about their exhibits in social media formats. To do so, Wood argued, would create difficulty in picking a trial jury.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office filed an answer to allegations against Wood in Fremont County District Court Wednesday.



The core of the defense objections relate to an audio tape recorded in Chandler, Arizona and obtained by the defense attorneys, that were said to be conversations between Wood and potential witnesses.

In his response, Wood denies he intimidated or coerced any witnesses in the case. He said he never talked to witnesses out of the presence of their attorneys and that his meetings were introductory and not investigative. He said the witnesses in question participated in interviews with law enforcement on their own free will. Wood said he was not present during those interviews.



Wood also argues that recordings of the meetings were recorded without his knowledge or consent. He also believes they appear to be incomplete or possibly edited.

Wood also denied he has concealed evidence and that investigation of the case is ongoing.

The prosecutor's office called for an expedited hearing and action on the motions.



A hearing date had not been announced by early Thursday.