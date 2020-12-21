Two juveniles charged after string of auto burglaries

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police have arrested two male juveniles in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries. Both were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses.



The beginning of the end for the two came shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, December 14, when a resident noticed a dome light turn on in his car.



Police began a search of the area and started to trace two sets of footprints in the snow. They indicated that two people stopped at a number of cars in the neighborhood, including cars parked on Higbee, 25th Street, Lone Pine Drive, and Tipperary.



In Community Park, officers found two backpacks, which appeared to have been stolen from vehicles, then discarded.



IFPD officers followed the trail to Shamrock Park where they laid in wait. Shortly thereafter, two males exited the park and officers gave chase on foot.



The two juveniles separated and an officer caught one of them as he tried to jump over a fence.



While they continued a search for the second suspect, officers followed the footprints of the first male and located three AR-15 magazines in the snow. Two were loaded. Between the two sets of footprints, officers located an AR-15 rifle lying in the snow.



The second juvenile was finally found hiding in a backyard in the 2000 block of Tipperary Lane.



In addition to the firearm and magazines, the two were also in possession of several items of stolen property including pistol magazines, a cell phone, jewelry, a tablet and other items.



All of the items were taken from unlocked vehicles. Most of the stolen items have now been returned to their rightful owners.



Police say it’s a good reminder that people secure their vehicles and bring anything of value inside, including firearms. They say locked doors are a simple, but effective deterrent.