Idaho Lottery looking for 2 big winners and 1 really big winner

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Lottery has confirmed the winning $1,000,000 Raffle ticket was sold at an Idaho Lottery retail location in Jerome County. The winning ticket, 034438, was sold during the early days of game sales.



“We are encouraging everyone who played this year’s Raffle game to check their tickets carefully, especially those who bought their ticket in Jerome County. Everyone should sign the back of their ticket and the one-million-dollar winner should contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize,” said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson.



In addition to the million-dollar prize, there are 14,420 other prizes, including two $10,000 prizes. One of them was sold at an Idaho Lottery retailer in Bonneville County. The number is 1999691. Another, number 117360, was sold at a Lottery location in Canyon County.



The winners have 180 days from last night to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.