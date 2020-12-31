Wyoming lawmakers to eye 2021 options after one meeting

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers plan to meet for a day in January before postponing the remainder of their 2021 legislative session until February or March because of the coronavirus.

Legislative leaders outlined the plan in a recent email to the full House and Senate. An eight-week session was scheduled to begin Jan. 12.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports legislators still plan to take care of routine business in an online video conference session that day but will then adjourn.

They plan to evaluate coronavirus trends in late January and decide whether to reconvene virtually starting in early February or in person in Cheyenne starting in early March.