Local News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A fire on a cold night destroys a covered pool.

Firefighters with the Bonneville Fire District and Ammon Fire said the fire started shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in an out-building at 7365 East Valco Drive. The building is a covered pool.

Propane tanks caught fire and then vented the propane. This caused the metal building to burn. The siding on a nearby house melted.

Nobody was hurt.

The pool building was destroyed.