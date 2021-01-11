Small modular reactor project marks a new phase

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The effort to deploy NuScale Power Modules at the Idaho National Laboratory has hit another milestone. NuScale and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) has executed agreements to facility development of the Carbon Free Power Project.



In this phase, NuScale is to develop a higher maturity cost estimate and initial project planning for the licensing, manufacturing, and construction of the project.



“The orders between NuScale and UAMPS mark the next major step in moving forward with the commercialization of NuScale’s groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) technology,” said John Hopkins, NuScale Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This is the first step in a prudent deployment plan that could result in the order of NuScale Power Modules in 2022. We are appreciative of UAMPS’ strong partnership and collaboration as we forge a new energy frontier together.”



The order comes as a result of recently signed agreements to manage the project. The agreements include Development Cost Reimbursement Agreement between UAMPS and NuScale, and the $1.355 billion multi-year financial assistance award from the U.S Department of Energy to CFPP LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UAMPS that was established to develop, own and operate the project.



UAMPS and Fluor Corporation have also signed a cost-reimbursable development agreement. That agreement provides for estimating, development, design and engineering services to develop site-specific cost estimates for deployment of the NuScale technology at the INL site.



UAMPS will continue to evaluate the size of the NuScale plant as Fluor refines the engineering of alternatives to ensure the plant is the best overall cost of energy and size to meet participants’ needs. “The orders executed today allow for important progress in the development of the Carbon Free Power Project, and we are excited to take this next step alongside our partners NuScale Power and Fluor Corporation” said Doug Hunter, UAMPS’ Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. “We are confident that NuScale’s small modular reactor will deliver affordable, stable, carbon-free energy to participating members, complementing and enabling large amounts of renewable energy in the region.”



The partners expect initial orders will address the final step in the regulatory process to proceed with development plans.



The Nuclear Regulatory Commission review of the project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025, with nuclear construction of the project beginning shortly thereafter.

