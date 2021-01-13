Air quality alert issued for Franklin County

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for residents of Franklin County due to degraded air quality.



According to the department, a stagnant atmosphere and elevated levels of pollutant levels may occur. As a result, burning restrictions are in effect.



Air quality is currently listed as “moderate” and is expected to approach an “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. That means people with heart and lung disease or older adults and children, may experience health effects. Those people should limit outdoor time. The general public is unlikely to be affected.



Residential wood burning activity is restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. The burn ban will remain in effect until air quality improves.



A weak storm system was expected to pass through the area Wednesday, but high pressure the rest of the week is expected to lead to deteriorating air quality as pollutant levels rise.



IDEQ said a cold front moving into the area Saturday could improve air quality for the weekend.