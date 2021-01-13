University presidents: No tuition hikes if Little budget approved

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho’s three university presidents announced Wednesday they will not seek tuition increases for the 2021-22 academic year, if Governor Brad Little’s proposed higher education budget is adopted.



It could mark the second year in a row that tuition hikes won’t be requested for resident, undergraduate students at their respective institutions. The presidents initiated a tuition freeze for the current year in late 2019.

"Ensuring access and opportunity to higher education for all Idahoans is critical,” President Kevin Satterlee of Idaho State University said. "Affordability for students is key in that regard. We are striving to open up that opportunity so students can come to any one of our eight public higher education institutions and have a chance to better their lives.”



The Governor’s budget plan restores nearly $15.4 million that was part of a statewide 5% holdback ordered last year. It also funds $2.1 million for the enrollment workload adjustment, which is based on a three-year average of credit hours taught by each institution.

