Federal vaccine promises fall short

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says Idaho will not get as much of the COVID-19 second-dose vaccine as previously announced.



The state was notified by the federal government that Idaho will see a 2 to 5% increase in the number of doses the state will receive each week, which amounts to about 950 extra doses each week.



Idaho is anticipating 20,950 doses will be received each week for the forseeable future.



The Department said Idaho is requesting more accurate, timely, and forward-looking estimates of the number of doses the state will receive from the federal government.