State insurance market place enrollment down slightly

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-“Your Health Idaho” reports than over 79,000 Idahoans have enrolled for 2021 health insurance coverage through the state’s insurance exchange.



The open enrollment period has now closed and anyone wishing to enroll now will have to experience a “qualifying life event,” like having a baby or losing employer coverage.



Of the 79,000 who enrolled this year, about 85% renewed 2020 coverage, while new customers made up 15% of the total. 24% of enrollees have maintained a coverage plan since 2014, when Idaho became the first state to transition into a state-based market place.



Enrollments are down by about 10% from a year ago. Your Health Idaho believes he decline is due to ongoing impacts of COVID-19, public health emergencies, and protected coverage policies.



“Given the challenges of COVID-19 and the hard choices faced by Idahoans this past year, we were not entirely surprised to see a decline in enrollments,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. “Although our enrollment numbers are down compared to last year, we are encouraged by the percentage of Idahoans who have already effectuated, or paid for, their 2021 coverage.”

Anyone with questions may contact Your Health Idaho at 1-855-944-3246, online, or through a certified insurance agent or broker.