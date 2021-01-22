Viral celebrity claims his day in Idaho Falls

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Tik Tok phenomenon Nathan Apodaca and his partner, Stella, met with Mayor Rebecca Casper and City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman in Idaho Falls Friday.

He was there to accept his Mayor’s Choice Award, announced during Casper’s State of the City address last week.



Friday was proclaimed as “Nathan Apodaca Day” in the city of Idaho Falls.

He is known for a Tik-Tok video in which he skateboarded through Idaho Falls drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”.

The video went electronically viral around the world.