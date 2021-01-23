Idaho Falls man dies in Aberdeen crash

Local News

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI)-An Idaho Falls man was pronounced dead after his truck crashed on State Highway 39, milepost 69, in Aberdeen at around 6:06 p.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police said Robin Burdick, 68, was driving northbound in a 2017 Volvo Semi. They say he lost control of the vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk, stopping between a power pole and a building.

Burdick was transported by ambulance to Power County Hospital District in American Falls. He was pronounced dead there.

The crash remains under investigation.