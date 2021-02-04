Idaho and Wyoming to share opioid settlement

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho and Wyoming have joined a coalition of 47 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories in a $573 million settlement with McKinsey and Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.



The settlement resolves allegations that the company contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and providing consulting to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.



Idaho’s share is $2,894,912 and will be distributed in five payments. Each will go into the state’s Consumer Protection Fund, as required by Idaho law. They will be used for abatement purposes.



“Today’s settlement will bring nearly $3 million to Idaho to help our state continue to deal with the far-reaching effects of opioids,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “This is a positive step but there are more companies to hold accountable. I will continue working with my fellow state attorneys general to do just that.”

Wyoming will receive $1 million from the settlement. It is the first multi-state opioid settlement resulting in substantial payment to the states to address the opioid epidemic.



“In a state of our size, we must work together at all levels of state and local government to maximize this and any future settlement funds to abate and alleviate the impacts of the opioid crisis,” stated Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill.

According to the settlement, McKinsey advised Purdue on how to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume prescribers, using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients, and circumventing pharmacy restrictions in order to deliver high-dose prescriptions.



Idaho and other states are continuing to litigate against companies like Purdue, as well as members of the Sackler family, over their role in the opioid epidemic.