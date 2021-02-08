Bingham County man arrested after shooting incident

Local News

ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (KIFI)-Former Atomic City Mayor Chris Polatis, 62, was arrested after a shooting incident there Sunday.



The Bingham County Sheriff's Office said a man was walking his dogs when he saw gravel fly nearby and heard gunshots. When he turned around, the man said he saw Polatis putting a rifle in his pickup.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim said Polatis drove up to him and said, "Next time it will be worse."

Polatis was booked into the Bingham County Jail at 7:45 p.m. on charges of discharging a firearm at a house and obstructing an officer.