Agreement should streamline CSI transfers to ISU

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State University and the College of Southern Idaho have entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding.



Under the agreement, students will be able to work towards an ISU degree while attending CSI. It reduces barriers to students transferring between the institutions.



“We are partners in education,” said Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee. “This partnership exponentially increases opportunities for students at CSI and opens doors to their future. Our agreement will meet immediate needs for a skilled and trained workforce in the Magic Valley and beyond.”

ISU has had a presence at CSI for 28 years, but the new agreement will streamline the transfer process further. It also ensures comprehensive support systems are in place for students seeking a bachelor degree by transferring to Idaho State.



“It's gratifying to work with transfer partners who make the student's success their priority. I appreciate the collaboration of Idaho State University's president and his team who have worked with CSI to establish a broad framework for cooperative admission and clear transfer guarantees for our students. This agreement serves Idaho's students well now, and for the future,” said CSI President Dean L. Fisher.