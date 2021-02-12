Teton man faces DUI and other potential charges

Local News

UCON, Idaho (KIFI)-Bonneville County Deputies used a so-called PIT maneuver to stop a suspected intoxicated driver at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Zachary Eilander, 38, of Teton was arrested on new felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and a financial transaction card, along with misdemeanor charges of eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Jefferson County felony warrant with a $100,000 bond.



According to the Sheriff’s Office, a motorist called dispatchers to report a man asleep in his vehicle, with his foot on the brake, at the intersection of 109th North and 39th East. After some time, the driver woke up and started to drive away into all lanes of traffic.



A deputy attempted to intercept the car near 65th East and 113th North. As the driver saw the emergency lights, he continued down the road at speeds ranging from 4 to 60 miles-per-hour and crossing into the oncoming lane and both shoulders of the road.



The deputy used a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle. Officers then found an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, stolen financial transaction cards, and items linked to other area thefts.



Eilander was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for a medical clearance before he was presented with a warrant for a blood test for the presence of intoxicated substances.



Deputies are continuing to investigate Eilander’s connection to the stolen items found inside the vehicle.