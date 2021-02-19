Teton County, Wyoming celebrates its Centennial

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming’s youngest county required a special act by the Wyoming Legislature to split from Lincoln County to become an official governing organization...Teton County...on February 18, 1921.



At the time, Teton County was considered too poor and had too few people to qualify for county status, but it was also considered too far, 200 miles from the county seat in Kemmerer for residents to conduct legal matters. And locals wanted to keep their tax dollars closer to home.



“The formation of Teton County illustrates Jackson Hole’s exciting and complicated history. As our community joins to commemorate this historic milestone for Teton County, it is a wonderful opportunity to not only celebrate, but learn, reflect, and think critically about what led to this momentous event, the diverse perspectives and experiences involved, and the impact it had over time,” said Morgan Jaouen, Executive Director of the Jackson Hole Historical Society and Museum. “Let this moment inspire us to continue addressing community needs and values.”



A Centennial Celebration Committee has been formed to plan events throughout the year…including a picnic at Miller Park for some time in late summer or early fall.



“We are all eager to celebrate with our friends and neighbors to learn about the past and make new connections for the future,” said Teton County Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman Natalia D. Macker. “There is rich history in our area, and much for each of us to discover. As we look to the past, I encourage everyone to seek out untold stories to mark this anniversary and enrich our community’s cultural fabric.”



The Jackson's Hole Courier broke the news to the world in 1921.

Courtesy of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners