Idaho spared gas price weather hit

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Most of the country is experiencing a double-digit spike in gas prices as freezing weather forced the shutdown of refineries across the Gulf Coast and mid-west. Idaho is among the least affected by the freezing conditions.



However, AAA Idaho says the Rocky Mountain region has been mostly insulated from the weather situation. Idaho currently ranks 36th in the country for most-expensive fuel.

“Idaho drivers have had to deal with a 20-cent price increase in the span of a month, but some drivers in other parts of the country have seen prices jump that high just in the last week,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “But as conditions improve, the Mid-West and Rocky Mountain regions could easily trade places in the rankings in the coming weeks.”

Idaho’s average price for regular gas went up 5 cents this week, to $2.49 per gallon. That is 19 cents more than a month ago and just 3 cents per gallon less than a year ago. The national average jumped 13 cents to $2.64 per gallon.



Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 2/22/21:

Boise - $2.58

Coeur d’Alene - $2.42

Franklin - $2.31

Idaho Falls - $2.34

Lewiston - $2.55

Pocatello - $2.35

Twin Falls - $2.44