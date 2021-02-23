EIPH preparing for next round of eligible vaccinations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Eastern Idaho Public Health is preparing to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the next group of eligible recipients.
The new groups are tentatively scheduled to start in early April. The new groups approved by state officials are:
- Food and agriculture workers (including food processing workers)
- USDA processing plant inspectors
- Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers
- Idaho National Guard if not included earlier
- Manufacturing, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers
- Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors
- Homeless shelter residents
People who are part of one of the groups should go to the EIPH website and register on the waiting list. Once the Governor approves a date for that group to begin receiving vaccines, EIPH will begin calling people on the list to schedule appointments.
People who are part of currently-eligible groups may still call to schedule immediate vaccination appointments at 208-533-3223. Appointments are being scheduled at this time for late March and early April. EIPH is no longer putting those people on waiting lists, because they have reached a point where they can schedule without a waitlist.
Groups that are currently eligible include residents of long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, correctional and detention facility staff, and individuals 65 years of age and older.
