EIPH preparing for next round of eligible vaccinations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Eastern Idaho Public Health is preparing to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the next group of eligible recipients.

The new groups are tentatively scheduled to start in early April.   The new groups approved by state officials are:

  • Food and agriculture workers (including food processing workers)
  • USDA processing plant inspectors
  • Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers
  • Idaho National Guard if not included earlier
  • Manufacturing, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers
  • Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors
  • Homeless shelter residents

People who are part of one of the groups should go to the EIPH website and register on the waiting list. Once the Governor approves a date for that group to begin receiving vaccines, EIPH will begin calling people on the list to schedule appointments.

People who are part of currently-eligible groups may still call to schedule immediate vaccination appointments at 208-533-3223. Appointments are being scheduled at this time for late March and early April. EIPH is no longer putting those people on waiting lists, because they have reached a point where they can schedule without a waitlist. 

Groups that are currently eligible include residents of long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, correctional and detention facility staff, and individuals 65 years of age and older.

