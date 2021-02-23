Idaho Falls Police corral hit and run driver

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police followed a set of footprints from the scene of a hit and run accident to a hiding suspect at a nearby home at around 8 a.m. on February 19.



Henry Charboneau, 33, of Idaho Falls, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and three other outstanding warrants.



Police were called to an injury accident at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and John Adams Parkway. The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved had run away from the scene.



Another set of officers were called for a report of a man who had forced open and damaged the door of an apartment, then run away.



Officers found a set of footprints in the snow they believed belonged to the suspect. The tracks led from the vehicle to the apartment and then to another home on Holbrook Street.



Officers also located the female passenger, who confirmed the suspect was Charboneau.



Police got the man out of the Holbrook Street residence and took him into custody without incident.



Charboneau had a suspended drivers license. He was cited for driving without privileges, misdemeanor charges for hit and run, malicious injury to property, and unlawful entry, and four other felony warrants.