Idaho to tighten up vaccine eligibility

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The state of Idaho is now requiring anyone seeking COVID-19 vaccines in the state either live or work in the state.

“Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it’s based on the number of people who live in each state,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is encouraging all eligible people who live or work in the state, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, to get vaccinated when it is their turn.



People who do not live or work in Idaho should make appointments in the state that is their primary residence.



The state said all people who register for vaccine with any provider in Idaho will be asked to provide:

A driver's license or work or school ID

A letter with the person’s name and address

A utility bill with the person’s name

A voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, healthcare provider, school, or other registered organization or agency that the person lives or works in Idaho

Vaccine providers will not make a copy or record of the information in any way. The requirement is only to show that the person seeking a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho is eligible.