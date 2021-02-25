INL awards economic development grants

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho and the city of Idaho Falls have received a $55,700 economic development grant from Battelle Energy Alliance.



It was one of $105,700 in grants awarded for statewide non-profits through the lab’s 2021 economic development grant program.



The REDI grant will help INL, REDI, and the city of Idaho Falls explore the feasibility of supporting an innovation district. It would also help draft a master development plan. It will connect startups, act as a business incubator and offer housing, retail, office and research space.



The Idaho Women’s Business Center received a $20,000 grant for its “44 in 22” project. The program, launching this year, will support business-minded women in all 44 counties by 2022. The first grant for the IWBC helped establish the Idaho Falls branch.



Boise State University received a $25,000 grant to help accredit cyber security courses for local governments across the state. And, the Idaho Rural Partnership received funding to help provide recovery assistance to eastern Idaho communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.