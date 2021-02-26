ISP seeks public help locating hit and run suspects

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are looking for public help locating the occupants of a vehicle that broke away from a traffic stop, then rammed two patrol vehicles. It happened late Thursday just south of Idaho Falls.



The vehicle is described as a black, Dodge Avenger, with 2T license plates and dark-tinted windows. The vehicle will have damage to the front, back, and driver’s side rear panel.



ISP said a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop at approximately 10:50 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15. The driver initially slowed and pulled off the interstate at exit 108, but quickly accelerated and drove back onto the freeway at an excessive speed.



The suspect again left the interstate at exit 113 or West 65th South. The vehicle continued to South 45th West, then turned right on West 33rd South.



When a second ISP trooper was en route, the vehicle drove into the path of the first trooper. That trooper attempted to stop the suspect, but after the two collided, the trooper’s vehicle was pushed off the road and was unable to continue.



The suspect then drove head on into the path of the pursuing trooper. That Trooper also attempted a PIT maneuver, but the suspect was able to continue on. As it entered a more populated area, the trooper did not continue the pursuit.



ISP said the driver and front-seat passenger appeared to be males and both are considered dangerous.



Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle is encouraged to contact Idaho State Police in Idaho Falls at 208-528-3450.

