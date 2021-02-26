Jackson area moves to “low” risk

Local News

Jackson, Wyo. (KIFI)-Teton County, Wyoming has now moved into the yellow or “low” risk level for COVID-19. The County Health Department announced the decrease from “orange” or moderate risk level due to continued improvements in local COVID-19 metrics.



According to the department, the county detected 88 new cases between February 11 and February 24. That is a 53% decrease from the previous two week period, in which 189 cases were detected.



Epidemiologist Shane Yu, MPH, was excited about the improvement, but cautioned, “ "It has been great to see that the community’s efforts have been working and that the COVID situation in Teton County continues to improve. Our community deserves to feel proud of our progress. However, I urge everyone to stay the course and continue taking precautions. I know it’s difficult after such a long time living with this pandemic, but we need to keep working to protect ourselves and our neighbors. We’ve seen in the past how quickly this progress can disappear if we’re not careful."

Low Risk Recommendations

Yu encouraged residents to get acquainted with low risk health recommendations. You can find more information here.