Petition asks Little to veto Senate Bill 1110

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Former Supreme Court Justice and Idaho Attorney General Jim Jones showed up at the Office of the Governor Thursday to deliver the first 16,000 signatures on a petition asking Governor Brad Little to veto Senate Bill 1110.



The measure is aimed at making it extremely difficult for Idaho citizens to put any sort of initiative on a ballot.



“It’s not a fight between the rural voters and the urban voters,” Jones said. “It’s a fight between the people and the lobbyists. We want the Governor to veto this legislation.”



Jones said the 16,000 signatures he carried represented people in over 200 Idaho towns.