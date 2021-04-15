East Idaho Credit Union named best place to work

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Credit Union was named “The #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho” during a virtual ceremony Thursday afternoon. EICU was honored in the large employers category.



The credit union has won first place in the “Top 50 Best Places to Work in Idaho” competition in 3 of the last 4 years.



“What an honor to be recognized for the culture we have and the good work we do,” said East Idaho Credit Union CEO Dan Thurman. “We truly believe that when our employees are happy they take better care of our members and the communities we serve. I truly love our employees and team and I love the communities we serve.”