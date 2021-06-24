Island Park issues burn ban

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - In coordination with Fremont County, The City of Island Park proclaims the following:

CITY OF ISLAND PARK PROHIBITION OF FIREWORKS USE AND BURN BAN ON OPEN FIRES THURSDAY, JUNE 24,

2021

WHEREAS, Idaho Code§ 46-1011 allows the Mayor of a city to declare a local disaster emergency; and

WHEREAS, the vegetative fuels in the incorporated City of Island Park, Idaho are very dry; and

WHEREAS, continuation of high temperatures and no-low precipitation is forecast; and

WHEREAS, the risk of thunderstorms is increasing; and

WHEREAS, there have been wildfires in the areas surrounding the incorporated City of Island Park, Idaho; and

WHEREAS; open flames under such dry conditions can create the potential for a fire and the improper use of fireworks under such dry conditions can create the potential for a wildfire endangering the person and property of the City of Island Park residents; and

WHEREAS, under Idaho Code Section 31-2227 the Fremont County Sheriff has the primary responsibility of enforcing all penal laws of the State of Idaho;

Therefore it is resolved by the Mayor of the City of Island Park to ban open burning and to prohibit the discharge of all fireworks in the incorporated areas of the City of Island Park, Idaho until further notice.

This ban includes fire barrels and all types of fireworks.

This ban does not include propane and charcoal briquette BBQ grills and campfires in approved fire pits as defined in Fremont County Ordinance 2017-02.

Declared this Thursday, June 24, 2021

Michael Bogden

Mayor

City of Island Park, Idaho

Reeca Marotz City Clerk

City of Island Park, Idaho

The term "Fire Pit" as used in this ordinance shall mean an excavat ion at approximately sixteen (16) inches in depth in the ground, surrounded with rocks, stones, bricks, or other non­ flammable objects, that protrude at least six (6) inches abo ve the undisturbed ground level.

Any fire pit must also have a ten (10) foot diameter of cleared space around said fire pit that is free of all combustible materials (typically graveled or bare dirt ), along with a shovel, for the purpose of fire suppression or extinguishing said fire.