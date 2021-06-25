East Idaho Renaissance Faire kicks off Friday

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Come one, come all. The East Idaho Renaissance Faire is kicking off in Rigby on Friday with the blare of the trumpet and sweet melodies of the harp.

For just $12, any far traveler can visit the vendors, meet the royal family or delve into life in medieval times.

"You get to experience and take a step outside of reality for a few minutes, maybe a few days if you are lucky like me. You get to meet very fun and interesting people like the queen. You get to meet jim the amazing magic dragon. We have some wonderful singers that are very under appreciated. We have great scavenger hunts. We have the king's feast which is a must go-to. It's a multi-course meal. We'll be singing, we'll be dancing, we'll have a whole lot of fun."

The king and queen will keep their doors open only on Friday and Saturday for the next four weeks between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.