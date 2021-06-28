Hay swather hit by pickup on US 26; 1 hospitalized

Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police said a hay swather traveling on US 26 was hit from behind by a pickup.

It happened Sunday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m. near 55th East on US 26, southwest of Ririe.

Tera Fortner, 41, of Rigby, was driving the John Deere 4995 swather. The swather ended up in a field.

Fortner was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Casey Wheeler, 36, of Rigby was in a 2019 GMC Canyon pickup truck and struck the back of the swather. Wheeler was not injured.

Idaho State Police would like to remind drivers to be aware of farm equipment.