today at 9:06 AM
Published 9:13 AM

Hay swather hit by pickup on US 26; 1 hospitalized

A swather ended up in field after being hit from behind while travelling east on U.S. 26 southwest of Rigby.
Idaho State Police
A swather ended up in field after being hit from behind while travelling east on U.S. 26 southwest of Rigby.

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police said a hay swather traveling on US 26 was hit from behind by a pickup.

It happened Sunday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m. near 55th East on US 26, southwest of Ririe.

Tera Fortner, 41, of Rigby, was driving the John Deere 4995 swather. The swather ended up in a field.

Fortner was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Casey Wheeler, 36, of Rigby was in a 2019 GMC Canyon pickup truck and struck the back of the swather. Wheeler was not injured.

Idaho State Police would like to remind drivers to be aware of farm equipment.

Curtis Jackson

