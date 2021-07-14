Skip to Content
today at 2:36 PM
Search continues for Montana hiker, believed dead

Tatum Morell
Carbon County Sheriff's Office - Montana
Tatum Morell

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Search crews are continuing to look for a 23-year-old Montana State University graduate student who is believed to have died in a hiking accident in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana.

A helicopter crew with Two Bear Air flew over the area to film a series of areas of interest.

Tatum Morell set up a base camp on July 1 and contacted her mother in Idaho using a satellite communication device.

She is believed to have started climbing the next day, but Carbon County officials do not believe she returned to her tent.

Search dogs are also looking for her.

Associated Press

