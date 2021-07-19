Chubbuck Hall move in day postponed

Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Chubbuck had hoped to be doing its first day of business in its new City Hall Monday.

Now that date is being pushed back.

Work on the inside of the building is mostly complete, and crews are working on the finishing touches and testing out all the systems.

On the outside, the clock was installed Monday, and the concrete and brick work is almost complete.

The city says it's facing the same construction problems everyone is.

"I think that everybody understands that construction is a bit of a challenge," Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said. "There is a lot of construction going on so getting workers on the job can be a bit of a challenge, and so that's put them off a couple of weeks. So rather than making a push on that and being sorry because we pushed finishes, we decided to postpone our move in date for three weeks."

The city plans to move in August 5 and 6 with the first day of business being August 9.

That will be just in time for the Chubbuck Days Celebration.