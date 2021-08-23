Car engulfed in flames after crash near Inkom

Local News

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated an crash southbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 58.3, near Inkom Monday around 3:05 pm.

According to police, 84-year-old Evelyn Smith of Inkom, was driving south on Interstate 15 approaching the Inkom exit in a 2002 Toyota Camry.

Smith lost control of her car and drove off of the right side of the road where she struck a guardrail. Smith's car rotated several times and a fire started near the engine.

Several drivers stopped and helped Smith out of the vehicle before the front end of the car became engulfed in flames.

Smith was evaluated on scene by EMS personnel from Pocatello Ambulance and declined transportation to the hospital.

Inkom Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for two and a half hours. The lanes have reopened.