Incident ON I-15
IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Several Idaho Falls police cars, at least one ambulance, and fire truck had the off ramp at exit 116 on I-15 north closed around 9 Saturday night.
Traffic was reduced to one lane for the investigation.
The ramp was reopened by 9:30.
Stay with Local news 8 for updates.
Comments
1 Comment
Why is it so hard for the lazy reporter writing these worthless articles to state the road exit vs. the number? Unless someone uses 116 to exit chances are they don’t know. Just to set the story straight, it’s hwy 66…Sunnyside lane or to the west w33RD.