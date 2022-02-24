Dads on Duty in Jefferson School District

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- Dads are reporting for duty at Rigby and Farnsworth Middle Schools.

The new volunteer program brings in dads to bridge the community and schools together, explains Whitney Wagoner, the student safety coordinator for the district.

"We have a lot of mom volunteers, especially in the mornings greeting kids at school," Wagoner said. "And we were like, 'how can we find a way for dads to get involved?' So we're really excited about it because we have some amazing male figures (in our community). So our kids are really enjoying having that connection."

Scott Taylor, a volunteer and one of the organizers of the program, comes in once a week and got the idea from a news story.

"I shared a video with my wife, there's a Dads on Duty program in Louisiana I think. I guess this school had a lot of violence going on and a bunch of dads started coming every day and just help the kids feel more comfortable."

Taylor says he decided to get involved after seeing the effect the pandemic has had on kids.

"We had a shooting, and then we had another potential shooting and it was like, 'wow, how could this be possible in Rigby, Idaho?'" Taylor said. "So we just decided to get more involved with the school. More in touch with what's going on and try to help out. Make the kids feel like they're, you know, more connected and, you know, open the environment, it's loving and kind. It's really just to show support, love, and kindness, and I think that's what we're missing in the world right now."

Taylor encourages dads to volunteer, especially if they are working from home and have time during their lunch hour.

"If we could get 5, 10 dads a week coming, it would be amazing," Taylor said. "And you would build a lot of camaraderie and just kind of cohesion in our community. I think these are the solutions that we need. I don't think we need metal detectors and all this stuff. Just come and help. Volunteer some your time. It's a great investment. Your kids are the best investment you can make."

Those interested in volunteering can contact Whitney Wagoner at 208-745-6674.