Classes available to learn the future of Beekeeping in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Ward Hicks is a local master beekeeper. He sa says heearnestly believes beekeeping "Is something you can do whether you have a large piece of property or just a small little city lot." Hicks goes on to say he is still amazed at the buzz that his classes can generate in the local area. "I'm surprised at how many people are really interested in beekeeping. They want to learn about the hobby. It's a great hobby. It takes away your stress. I mean, bees are really gentle overall, and you can work with them in a in a calm manner."

Hicks taught prospective bee keepers all about the different equipment needed to get a hive going, management of the bees, how to help them produce honey, and pollinate the different flowers in a 2-5 mile radius. As well as the general knowledge need to keep bees in Idaho.

One of his students Saturday was Nick Abreu, a farmer who for the past two years. He has been tending to honey bees on the side to help his farm be more successful. He tells us "My wife and I have a little farm, and we're using the bees to improve our crops."

He came to the class Saturday to get answers to his many questions. He says "Every time you come, you you have an opportunity to learn ask questions, get information that you didn't quite get the last time and explained a little bit clearer."

Abreu says he's looking forward to the continued growth of Beekeepers in the area. As they all tend to help each other. Another student in the class, Brittany Smith says her interest in bees drew her to the beekeeping class. "I think the life of bees is really fascinating and their whole social structure and getting the honey in the beeswax and making and maybe other products to add to beeswax is really interesting to me." Smith says she wants to get started by "hopefully the spring maybe may."

Hicks plans to teach another class in June helping the new beekeepers learn how to examine the hives and honeycombs their bees produced.