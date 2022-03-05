Volunteers needed at the Idaho Falls Zoo this season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Zoo held a informational meeting Saturday to help prospective new volunteers. Organizers explained what they would do if participants signed on. Some tasks would range from helping with animal care (cleaning, handling, etc.) to gardening, exploration stations to Zoomobiles, and supporting keepers to helping at special events

Elisa Morton is thinking about volunteering at the zoo as a chance to get involved in the community. She says "It's nice to get back out, and I'm looking for opportunities to volunteer, and I thought this would be fun. Working with the public, taking care of the animals and and supporting the zoo."

Elisa says she's just one of the many good hearted people in the area that are looking for ways to get involved with their community.

Registration/Applying to volunteer at the zoo opens March 14. A link can be found here.