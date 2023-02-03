3 things to do this weekend – February 3, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. Today and tomorrow, you can go cheer on competitors in the final stages of the 2023 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race. Later this morning, mushers will be in Alpine today for Stage 6. That race starts at 9am. Tomorrow, they will run their final race in Driggs. That race will also start at 9 am. 4 time champion Anny Malo is currently leading the pack. If she wins tomorrow, it will be her 5th consecutive title.

2. Tomorrow kicks off the Kings and Queens of Corbet's Competition at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Corbet’s Couloir is known as the testing ground for generations of skiers and snowboarders. It will feature some of the world’s top free-ride skiers and snowboarders. There will also be live DJs and films of some of the competitors.

3. The Ice and Fire Winterfest kicks off today in Lava Hot Springs. Last year it was voted one of the zaniest festivals in the world by USA Today. Some of the highlights include a chili cook off, the torch lit ski run and of course, the polar bear river float. Festivities start today at 3:30pm. The festival will conclude with a firework show tomorrow.