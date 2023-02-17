3 things to do this weekend – February 17, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. There's an exciting match up for the ISU Womens Basketball team. The Bengals host the Sacramento State Hornets tomorrow. They're looking to get a win streak going after their victory over Portland State yesterday. Tip off is at 2 pm.

2. Spitfire Pickleball in Idaho Falls is hosting the "For the Love of Pickleball Doubles Tournament." The tournament runs today and tomorrow. It's $30 per person and there will be brackets for different skill levels.

3. The American Dog Derby is preparing for its 106th start tomorrow in Ashton. The derby is one of Ashton's oldest traditions. Today, there will be a soup challenge and then it will be off to the races Saturday morning at 8:30 am.