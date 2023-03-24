3 things to do this weekend – March 24, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Pocatello Spring Fair continues today at the Holt Arena. The home and garden show has over 200 vendors from across the Inter Mountain West, offering a wide variety of products, including hot tubs, sheds, travel trailers, and home remodeling services. Admission is three dollars and runs through Saturday.

2. Pebble Creek Ski Area is hosting its Annual Pond Skim, to mark the end of their third snowiest season on record. Skiers and boarders will attempt to ski or board across the pond. Some may even be in costume. The pond skim starts at 3:30 pm tomorrow. Due to the amount of snow received this year, they may even be able to extend their season for an extra weekend. If the weather allows, Pebble Creek will re-open the following Saturday for one last bonus weekend on April 1st and 2nd.

3. This weekend, the Mountain America Center will be hosting the 27th Annual Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo. Fly tyers from all over the country will be attending, teaching workshops and providing demonstrations. There will also be a fly fishing national film debut. The expo runs today from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm and tomorrow from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Admission is free.